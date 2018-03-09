The traffic stop wasn’t going well. Then cops checked his ‘genital region.’

One thing even those not outside the law knows: If carrying illegal contraband, make sure your auto is fully legal so there is no reason for police to pull you over.
Javars Davis, 30, learned that the hard way Wednesday when he was pulled over in Marathon for having windows too heavily tinted. The Florida City man ended up jailed on 14 drug-related felonies and other charges.
Davis was pulled over at mile marker 47.5 bayside around 11:30 p.m. and reportedly told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shannon O’Connell the Nissan Altima he was driving was rented. He also told her his license was suspended, he could not provide the car’s registration and that he “had warrants,” according to the arrest report.
In Davis’ “genital region,” police reportedly found 3.9 ounces of cocaine and 11.1 grams of crack cocaine. In his pockets, they found 5.1 grams of heroin, about $2,000 in cash and 25 grams (almost an ounce) of methamphetamine, according to the arrest report.
A search of the Nissan turned up another ounce of crack cocaine; .9 grams of cocaine; 8.6 grams of heroin in a black bag; rolling papers; several plastic bags; a scale; deodorizer spray; and two beakers with cocaine residue along with a fork and spoon “commonly used for cooking crack” according to the report.
Davis was also booked on seven warrants. One was for failure to appear after an October 2017 arrest for knowingly driving without a license, according to reports from the Sheriff’s Office. The other six warrants were for allegedly selling heroin and cocaine on three different occasions to undercover investigators in 2017 within 1,000 feet of a school or place of worship and being on probation at the time.
Total, Davis was booked on 14 felonies; four misdemeanors; and two counts of probation violation. He was taken to the Stock Island jail where he remained Friday on $225,000 bond for some of the charges and no bond for the others, not specified on the Sheriff’s Office website.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
