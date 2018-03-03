Deputy’s girlfriend wanted to call the cops. He pulled out his gun and pointed at her

The girlfriend of a Florida Keys deputy told investigators a night of drinking ended with her choking at the end of his arm and facing the end of his gun.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they listened to Hernan Marin, 23, admit to the domestic violence during a phone call with his girlfriend and say the couple “has issues they need to work out.” The sheriff’s office on Wednesday arrested him on charges of domestic battery by strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, then fired him.
Marin, who worked the Lower Keys, was hired May 1, 2017, and made $46,080, according to the MCSO. Marin posted $30,000 bond Thursday.
His girlfriend told MCSO investigators when she tried to break up with Marin Sept. 4, he choked her into unconsciousness. Despite that and what she described as “obsessive and suicidal” behavior, she tried to work things out with him. She remained with him, she said, as he talked about murder/suicide and that he couldn’t live without her.
Never miss a local story.
Their Jan. 27 was a night of drinking. After they got home, Marin’s girlfriend said, he picked her up by the neck, slammed her onto the couch and choked her again. When she came around, she decided to call in law enforcement. She said he whipped out his gun and told her he wouldn’t let that happen.
She got him to put down the gun. But the next morning, she said, he told her he wouldn’t have shot her with just one bullet — he would’ve used an entire magazine.
MCSO also said, “Marin told her he is a deputy and it was her word against his. The [girlfriend] said she decided to stay based on her financial situation.”
She eventually contacted MCSO, who set up a call between Marin and his girlfriend. This is how it went, according to MCSO:
The girlfriend brought up the gun incident. Marin said he already apologized for that. She asked if he thought pulling the gun on her and strangulation were OK.
MCSO said, “Marin said it was not OK and they have issues they need to work out.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments