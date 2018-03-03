Rambo was clocked at 63 in a 30 mph zone. Then he led cops on quite a motorcycle chase.

A man whose first name is Rambo was jailed Wednesday after police said he led them on a daytime high-speed chase — for Key West — and even zoomed over a pedestrian walking bridge during an illegal joy ride.
Rambo Oliver Burkhardt, 32, of Key West is accused of felony failure to obey law enforcement by fleeing. Friday, he remained at the Stock Island Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
Burkhardt caught an officer’s attention while riding his 2005 Yamaha cycle on South Roosevelt Boulevard. He was clocked at 63 mph in a 30 mph zone about 4:50 p.m., police said. But he refused to pull over for police.
Officer Alexandre Gaufillet did not pursue Burkhardt, as per city police policy, but tracked him, giving dispatch a report of his movements. Police set up a perimeter on 6th Street near Flagler Avenue, where Burkhardt was caught.
At one point, Burkhardt jumped the curb on South Roosevelt while turning onto Flagler, police said, and he also raced through residential neighborhoods and rode his motorcycle over a pedestrian-only bridge on Staples Avenue in New Town. He also improperly passed stopped cars and ran stop signs, the arrest report stated.
