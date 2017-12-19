What happens in a rape kit exam?

More Videos

John Simmons Charlotte Observer
Ted Wilson, a captain with the Islamorada Fishing Guide, came across a five-foot Eastern diamondback rattlesnake swimming in the waters near the Florida Keys. The Eastern diamondback is the heaviest though not the longest venomous snake in the Americas and the largest rattlesnake.

Lori Jones and her boyfriend, Kim Kenney, pose for a picture outside their tent at Castaways RV Park, at Father Tony Way & Avenue C in Big Pine Key on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Lori and Kim have been living in a tent next to their trailer that was destroyed during Hurricane Irma.

On Thursday, September 28, manatee Rebellion was released back to its natural waters, in the same area where he was rescued, after successfully undergoing rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium. On April 13, 2017, a male manatee was rescued from Buttonwood Sound in Key Largo having suffered from propeller wounds and fractured ribs. After receiving treatment at Miami Seaquarium for four months, Rebellion currently weighs 400 pounds and is seven feet long. The staff at the park named him Rebellion because he is very spunky.

Marcos Antonio Huete, 31, was on his bicycle in Key West when he was reportedly hit by a pickup truck on his way to work. A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy called to the scene approached to ask for his immigration status before offering him medical care. Univision obtained recently-released body cam footage of the incident which aired on May 23, 2017, and was reported on by Patricia Hurtado de Mendoza.

Family of Canadian filmmaker file lawsuit The family of world-renowned underwater filmmaker, Rob Stewart, filed a wrongful death suit against several individuals and companies, Monday, March 28, 2017. Stewart died after a late January underwater film shoot off of Islamorada went terribly wrong and he couldn't be found after surfacing from a third dive. Three days later, after a massive search, his body was found, more than 220 feet below the water, and about 300 feet from where he was last seen on the surface. He was 37.

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council