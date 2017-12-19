What happens in a rape kit exam?

Family of Canadian filmmaker file lawsuit The family of world-renowned underwater filmmaker, Rob Stewart, filed a wrongful death suit against several individuals and companies, Monday, March 28, 2017. Stewart died after a late January underwater film shoot off of Islamorada went terribly wrong and he couldn't be found after surfacing from a third dive. Three days later, after a massive search, his body was found, more than 220 feet below the water, and about 300 feet from where he was last seen on the surface. He was 37.