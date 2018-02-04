She stuffed her bra — but cops said that was illegal

A Cudjoe Key woman was found at the Sugarloaf Lodge with 2.5 grams of MDMA, also known as Molly, inside her sports bra, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Also inside the bra: Two MDMA-laced cigarettes, a partially smoked cigar with white residue and a $10 bill with white residue, the arrest report states.
Irene Rodriguez, 32, admitted that the illegal items were hers, police said. She was arrested and charged with felony drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing law enforcement with a false name.
Deputies soon learned Rodriguez had two felony warrants out of Miami-Dade County for violation of probation on grand theft and fraud charges.
Lower Keys deputies went to the hotel at 9:26 a.m. Wednesday as part of a hit-and-run investigation with no serious injuries where they found Rodriguez, who matched the description of a woman from that case in one of the rooms.
Rodriguez told the deputies two other suspects in the hit-and-run were not present and that she didn’t have an ID. She initially told them her name is Sara Buccheri but could not recall her birthday. When confronted with the consequences of giving law enforcement a false name, she then identified herself as Irene Rodriguez, deputies said.
The hit-and-run investigation is still open.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
