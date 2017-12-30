He was drunk and hungry. But the price of the stone crab claws landed him in jail.

A hungry Marathon man reportedly admitted to police on the way to jail that had been drinking on an empty stomach before he went to Keys Fisheries and got into a Christmas Eve fight over stone crab claws.
According to the arrest report, bar manager Andrew Kenelly was approached by an intoxicated-looking Ricardo Gonzalez, 33, around noon last Sunday at the bayside bar in Marathon at 35th Street.
Gonzalez reportedly grabbed Kenelly by the face and said he’d knock him out if he didn’t get a good price for the claws. Kenelly called the cops, who got to the bar, handcuffed Gonzalez and put him in the back of a patrol car.
From the car, Gonzalez allegedly spit in a deputy’s face through the back seat window, which landed him a felony battery charge.
“While trying to speak to Ricardo he started banging his head on the back window and window bars,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Hernan Marin wrote in the report.
On the way to the Stock Island jail, Gonzalez reportedly said he’d been drinking on an empty stomach and got angry because he thought he was being overcharged for the crab claws.
He is facing two battery charges and one for disorderly intoxication and was released Monday night on his own recognizance.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
