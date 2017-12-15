A dad just dropped off his child at school when road rage put him ‘in fear’

A Tavernier man was arrested on felony gun charges Thursday after he pointed a pistol at a man on U.S.1 who had just dropped his child off at Key Largo School, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Keashawn Mills, 19, was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, displaying a weapon during a felony and improper exhibition of a firearm. According to his arrest affidavit, Mills was riding in the backseat of a black Dodge Charger driven by a 17-year-old girl. The car is owned by Arnaldo Diaz, 21, who was riding in the front passenger seat.

According to the affidavit, the car came speeding southbound behind the car driven by a man who just dropped his daughter off at Key Largo School at mile marker 104. The man, Donald Seonane, told police that as he saw the Charger approaching, he hit the gas pedal to get out of its way. Diaz was screaming at the man, according to the arrest report.

But the Charger caught up with him. As it did, Seoanne noticed Mills in the back seat, also yelling, and holding a pistol.

“While speaking with Donald, he expressed he was in fear and even asked if the subjects in the Charger were locals as he feared they might go after him once released from jail,” Deputy Gil Gonzalez wrote in his report.

A deputy pulled the Charger over at mile marker 99, in the parking lot of Denny’s Liquors. The deputy and colleagues cuffed Mills and Diaz and searched the car. They found a backpack in the backseat with a .32-caliber handgun inside. It had no magazine or round chambered but there was a bullet matching the firearm loose in the backseat, Gonzalez wrote in his report.

Diaz told deputies he did not know the gun was in the car and that the backpack belonged to Mills. The girl also denied knowing there was a gun in the car. Neither Diaz nor the girl were arrested.