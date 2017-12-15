Solis
Mom sits 6-year-old child in a chair to save a parking space, cops say

By Flkeysnews.com

December 15, 2017 07:28 AM

We all know finding a parking space can be tough — but one mother’s attempt at getting a space has backfired.

Elda Solis, 47, was charged with child neglect Thursday, accused of leaving a 6-year-old child guarding her parking spot at her housing complex, the Eastwind Apartments at 240 Sombrero Beach Rd. in Marathon, while she went to Publix across the street.

The child was sitting in a chair in the space.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. Dec. 7. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received information about the incident the following day. When they confronted Solis, she admitted it was true, agency spokeswoman Becky Herrin said.

When investigators interviewed the child, she said, the child said it was not the first time Solis had her hold her parking spot. Detectives obtained a warrant for the woman’s arrest and she was taken to jail Thursday.

