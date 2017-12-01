With Irma long gone, it’s time to destroy the last manned toll booth in Monroe County

Monroe County’s last manned toll booth — like all of its colorful characters — has got to go.
The county is demolishing the structure, so Card Sound Road will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Dec. 5-6. If the work isn’t done, the road closure will extend to the same hours the next day. The switch is part of the project to bring all electronic tolling to the road.
Hurricane Irma delayed the demolition from its previously planned date.
