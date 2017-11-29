Wunsch
Wunsch
Wunsch

Florida Keys

A woman found peeing in public had an appropriate thing to say to a cop

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

November 29, 2017 10:28 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Tampa woman was jailed Thanksgiving morning after police said they caught her urinating in the bushes of a driveway off Duval Street in Key West.

“I’m drunk and pissed off,” Sofia Wunsch, 46, reportedly said to officers during her arrest for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Wunsch, whose jail information says she is a manager in Key West, caught the attention of a passerby who called police to report that she was driving drunk near the Edward B. Knight Pier on White Street in a black Volkswagen.

The man tried following her and later said he was so outraged by her behavior on the holiday that he would pursue charges of public indecency.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“She got out of her car and began stumbling around and [he] lost sight of her,” according to the police incident report.

Officers arrived to find a woman, later identified as Wunsch, squatting near the driveway of 1020 Duval St., which is a scooter rental business, and urinating “in plain view and in public.”

The time was about 9:16 a.m. Thanksgiving.

Wunsch was visibly impaired and smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages, police said.

“When I asked her why she was urinating out in public, she slurringly questioned if that was bad,” wrote Officer Gustavo Medina. “She then agreed it was not a good idea.”

Wunsch was released from the Stock Island Detention Center on Thursday evening without having to post a bond.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma

    On Thursday, September 28, manatee Rebellion was released back to its natural waters, in the same area where he was rescued, after successfully undergoing rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium. On April 13, 2017, a male manatee was rescued from Buttonwood Sound in Key Largo having suffered from propeller wounds and fractured ribs. After receiving treatment at Miami Seaquarium for four months, Rebellion currently weighs 400 pounds and is seven feet long. The staff at the park named him Rebellion because he is very spunky.

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma 0:34

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma
Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 1:28

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma
Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 1:43

Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma

View More Video

FLKeysnews.com


Visit our partners in the Keys: Florida Keys Keynoter & The Reporter