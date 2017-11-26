A man had heart trouble on a small island. The Coast Guard came to the rescue

A 75-year-old man was rescued from a small island on the bayside of the Seven Mile Bridge Saturday night after experiencing heart-attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.
The Guard said Sector Key West Commander Center watchstanders received a call from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 10:20 p.m. saying the man was camping in the Money Key area. Money Key is between the bridge’s hump and Little Duck Key at mile marker 40.
Coast Guard Station Marathon launched a 33-foot small-boat crew that arrived around 10:55 p.m. and transferred the patient and his wife to awaiting EMS at Coast Guard Station Marathon. No other details were available.
