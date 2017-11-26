A 75-year-old man was rescued from a small island on the bayside of the Seven Mile Bridge Saturday night after experiencing heart-attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.
A 75-year-old man was rescued from a small island on the bayside of the Seven Mile Bridge Saturday night after experiencing heart-attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. Miami Herald File
A 75-year-old man was rescued from a small island on the bayside of the Seven Mile Bridge Saturday night after experiencing heart-attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday. Miami Herald File

Florida Keys

A man had heart trouble on a small island. The Coast Guard came to the rescue

By Flkeysnews.com

November 26, 2017 03:06 PM

A 75-year-old man was rescued from a small island on the bayside of the Seven Mile Bridge Saturday night after experiencing heart-attack symptoms, the U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday.

The Guard said Sector Key West Commander Center watchstanders received a call from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office around 10:20 p.m. saying the man was camping in the Money Key area. Money Key is between the bridge’s hump and Little Duck Key at mile marker 40.

Coast Guard Station Marathon launched a 33-foot small-boat crew that arrived around 10:55 p.m. and transferred the patient and his wife to awaiting EMS at Coast Guard Station Marathon. No other details were available.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma

    On Thursday, September 28, manatee Rebellion was released back to its natural waters, in the same area where he was rescued, after successfully undergoing rehabilitation at Miami Seaquarium. On April 13, 2017, a male manatee was rescued from Buttonwood Sound in Key Largo having suffered from propeller wounds and fractured ribs. After receiving treatment at Miami Seaquarium for four months, Rebellion currently weighs 400 pounds and is seven feet long. The staff at the park named him Rebellion because he is very spunky.

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma 0:34

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma
Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 1:28

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma
Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 1:43

Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma

View More Video

FLKeysnews.com


Visit our partners in the Keys: Florida Keys Keynoter & The Reporter