Erratic driving with coke, crack and Ecstasy in the car lands Miami man in jail

A Miami man picked the wrong car to drive erratically in front of in the Florida Keys on Friday night — particularly since his car was loaded with drugs, according to deputies.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Martin received a report at 8:10 p.m. Friday from a Customs and Border Protection agent who was southbound near 109th Street in Marathon. The agent said that he was behind a motorist who was driving erratically on the Overseas Highway.
The agent told Martin he could see the driver tailgating another vehicle while going 15 miles over the posted speed limit, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Martin stopped the vehicle, a blue 2017 Hyundai, in a parking lot at 1700 Overseas Hwy.
The driver was identified as Meshack Rushun Walker, 24, from Miami. A female passenger and two small children were in the back seat, deputies said. When Martin approached the driver’s side window, he smelled marijuana inside the car.
Walker told the deputy the car was a rental and rooted through papers in the glove compartment looking for his registration and insurance. But all that rustling about revealed a slew of other papers — traffic citations. Martin asked Walker to show him the citations.
According to police, within the last 20 days Walker had been cited for speeding at 102 mph in a 65-mph zone in Broward County, speeding at 71 mph in a 40-mph zone and having children unbuckled in the back seat in Miami-Dade County. He also had a citation for passing in a no passing zone in Monroe County.
Martin also recognized Walker from an October arrest in Marathon for possession of marijuana.
A search of the Hyundai turned up 7.2 grams of cocaine, 4.3 grams of crack cocaine and 17 capsules that tested positive as Ecstasy. They also found a small amount of marijuana.
Walker was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into jail. The woman and her two children were released at the scene.
