The original Welcome to Key West sign cost the Rotary Club about $8,000.
The original Welcome to Key West sign cost the Rotary Club about $8,000. Contributed photo
The original Welcome to Key West sign cost the Rotary Club about $8,000. Contributed photo

Florida Keys

Paradise stolen: Someone swiped the ‘Welcome to Key West’ sign

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

October 07, 2017 2:47 PM

Someone swiped the “Welcome to Key West” sign that greeted visitors at the island’s entrance off U.S. 1 and pronounced Key West as Paradise U.S.A.

The welcome sign, an $8,000 gift from a local Rotary Club, was last seen by residents on the ground after it had been presumably knocked down during Hurricane Irma, which struck Sept. 10.

Rotary members said they just want the sign back — no questions asked. Police Chief Donie Lee, by the way, is a member of the Rotary Club but a police report hadn’t been filed as of Thursday, officials said.

“We’re hopeful someone picked it up for safekeeping,” said Nadene Grossman Orr, a member of the Rotary Club behind the sign.

Theft or safekeeping, it’s time for the sign to be returned, she added.

“We would like to have it back,” Grossman Orr said. “It is definitely missing.”

Meanwhile, a hand-painted sign has been strung up in its place at the busy intersection. It reads, “Welcome to Paradise.”

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma 0:34

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma
Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 1:28

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma
Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 1:43

Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma

View More Video

FLKeysnews.com


Visit our partners in the Keys: Florida Keys Keynoter & The Reporter