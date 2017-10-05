Monroe County is experiencing higher than predicted King tides.
Monroe County is experiencing higher than predicted King tides. Monroe County
Monroe County is experiencing higher than predicted King tides. Monroe County

Florida Keys

King Tide levels higher than predicted in the Florida Keys

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 3:57 PM

The Florida Keys got much more rain and flooding than expected Thursday.

“Monroe County is experiencing higher than predicted King tides, running about .75 foot above the original prediction from the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration of .51 feet for Key West,” said Cammy Clark, spokesperson for Monroe County.

As other regions possibly experience even higher differentials, officials are monitoring high tides, rain and heavy winds out of the east.

The heaviest King Tides in Monroe are expected to occur:

▪ October 4-11

▪ October 15-22

▪ November 2-9

▪ December 2-6

More Videos

One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild 2:20

One week after Irma, Big Pine Key residents return and start to rebuild

Pause
Giant waves sent by Hurricane Irma crash in Key West 0:21

Giant waves sent by Hurricane Irma crash in Key West

Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma 1:43

Residents return to Summerland Key after Hurricane Irma

Drone footage shows damaged docks, high water levels on Miami Beach from 'King Tide' 0:50

Drone footage shows damaged docks, high water levels on Miami Beach from "King Tide"

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns 3:25

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm 3:07

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm

Aventura police charge woman with animal cruelty 0:44

Aventura police charge woman with animal cruelty

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

  • Drone footage shows damaged docks, high water levels on Miami Beach from "King Tide"

    Drone footage provided to the Miami Herald shows damaged docks, high water levels in the Intracoastal Waterway on Miami Beach from "King Tide" on Oct. 5, 2017.

Drone footage shows damaged docks, high water levels on Miami Beach from "King Tide"

Drone footage provided to the Miami Herald shows damaged docks, high water levels in the Intracoastal Waterway on Miami Beach from "King Tide" on Oct. 5, 2017.

Courtesy: Airborne Response

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma

View More Video

FLKeysnews.com


Visit our partners in the Keys: Florida Keys Keynoter & The Reporter