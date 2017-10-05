King Tide levels higher than predicted in the Florida Keys

The Florida Keys got much more rain and flooding than expected Thursday.
“Monroe County is experiencing higher than predicted King tides, running about .75 foot above the original prediction from the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration of .51 feet for Key West,” said Cammy Clark, spokesperson for Monroe County.
As other regions possibly experience even higher differentials, officials are monitoring high tides, rain and heavy winds out of the east.
The heaviest King Tides in Monroe are expected to occur:
▪ October 4-11
▪ October 15-22
▪ November 2-9
▪ December 2-6
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments