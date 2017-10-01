Florida Keys

This man got mad at his girlfriend. So he threw her mom’s ashes at her, cops say

By Gwen Filosa

October 01, 2017

A Key West man was jailed after police said he injured his girlfriend with the glass urn that contained her mother’s ashes.

Chad Rupp, 26, was arrested after police responded to the Burger King parking lot at 2120 N. Roosevelt Blvd. at 11:42 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a battery.

According to police, Rupp and his girlfriend got into an argument that turned physical and Rupp tried to take the glass urn she was holding from her.

“The urn consequently broke, causing lacerations to [the girlfriend’s] arm,” wrote Officer Kyles Murphy.

That’s when two witnesses said they stepped in to try to stop the fight, police said.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer saw the altercation in the parking lot while driving south and stopped to detain Rupp by putting him in handcuffs.

The girlfriend told police she feared for her safety and that she lives with Rupp. Rupp was arrested for misdemeanor battery.

Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen

