Video shows shark clamping onto fisherman’s stomach. It wouldn’t let go

A tenacious nurse shark got what he wanted and didn’t want to let it go.
A video is making the rounds of a man with a baby shark literally clamped onto his stomach.
Where else would something of this nature happen? Florida, of course.
The shark vs. man tale went down over Labor Day weekend off Marathon.
According to the Palm Beach Post, Ervin McCarty was out spearfishing/lobstering on a boat with some pals.
He told NewsJax4 that he was about 12 feet down when the approximately two foot shark lunged.
“I turned to go back up for air and something hit me in the stomach,” Ervin told the station. “I didn’t know if somebody kicked me or what, but whatever hit me was biting on to me.”
They struggled in the water for about 20 minutes or so, he recounted: “I thought I was drowning.”
In the video (which has a graphic warning content) you see McCarty, dressed in just swimming trunks, emerge from the ocean with the fish attached to his torso.
As McCarty climbs gingerly onto the boat, someone lays down a towel for the injured fisherman. The victim lies as still as he can; the shark does not budge.
A woman in the background yells: “Stab him or something!”
So a fellow boater gets a long knife, impales the shark in the head and starts to slice it in half. Blood begins to ooze onto McCarty’s abdomen. It’s hard to tell if it’s the shark’s blood or the man’s. Or both.
“Stab it in the eyes!” the woman screams again.
The blade stays put in the heaving thing’s head.
“I’m bleeding [it] out,” the knife wielding man says. “You are just gonna have to lay there for a minute and let him bleed.”
After a few minutes, another approach is attempted. The man with the knife plunges it into the shark’s side and its guts start to spill out.
Perturbed, the shark jumps a bit and moves to the man’s side, clamping down there.
Finally, McCarty decides to save himself and gingerly pries the now weak beast from his body.
After hosing down his torso, a woman says, “Oh that’s not too bad. It’s just a hickey.”
Comments