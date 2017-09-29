Ervin McCarty
Ervin McCarty Screengrab from News Fix video
Ervin McCarty Screengrab from News Fix video

Florida Keys

Video shows shark clamping onto fisherman’s stomach. It wouldn’t let go

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

September 29, 2017 12:49 PM

A tenacious nurse shark got what he wanted and didn’t want to let it go.

A video is making the rounds of a man with a baby shark literally clamped onto his stomach.

Where else would something of this nature happen? Florida, of course.

The shark vs. man tale went down over Labor Day weekend off Marathon.

According to the Palm Beach Post, Ervin McCarty was out spearfishing/lobstering on a boat with some pals.

He told NewsJax4 that he was about 12 feet down when the approximately two foot shark lunged.

“I turned to go back up for air and something hit me in the stomach,” Ervin told the station. “I didn’t know if somebody kicked me or what, but whatever hit me was biting on to me.”

They struggled in the water for about 20 minutes or so, he recounted: “I thought I was drowning.”

In the video (which has a graphic warning content) you see McCarty, dressed in just swimming trunks, emerge from the ocean with the fish attached to his torso.

As McCarty climbs gingerly onto the boat, someone lays down a towel for the injured fisherman. The victim lies as still as he can; the shark does not budge.

A woman in the background yells: “Stab him or something!”

So a fellow boater gets a long knife, impales the shark in the head and starts to slice it in half. Blood begins to ooze onto McCarty’s abdomen. It’s hard to tell if it’s the shark’s blood or the man’s. Or both.

“Stab it in the eyes!” the woman screams again.

The blade stays put in the heaving thing’s head.

“I’m bleeding [it] out,” the knife wielding man says. “You are just gonna have to lay there for a minute and let him bleed.”

After a few minutes, another approach is attempted. The man with the knife plunges it into the shark’s side and its guts start to spill out.

Perturbed, the shark jumps a bit and moves to the man’s side, clamping down there.

Finally, McCarty decides to save himself and gingerly pries the now weak beast from his body.

After hosing down his torso, a woman says, “Oh that’s not too bad. It’s just a hickey.”

More Videos

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma 1:28

Residents survey damage on Big Pine Key following Hurricane Irma

Pause
Giant waves sent by Hurricane Irma crash in Key West 0:21

Giant waves sent by Hurricane Irma crash in Key West

Orcas nearly capsizes family on a Jet Ski 0:39

Orcas nearly capsizes family on a Jet Ski

FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris 1:22

FEMA stages site in Hialeah for crews working on clearing storm debris

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida 0:33

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 1:40

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th 2:03

Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th

Southridge coach Billy Rolle speaks after win over Palmetto 2:04

Southridge coach Billy Rolle speaks after win over Palmetto

What to do after the Equifax data breach 2:20

What to do after the Equifax data breach

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital 1:19

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital

  • Visitors to popular nude beach unafraid after recent shark attack

    After a man was bitten in the water just off Haulover Park’s beach, visitors from near and far continued to flock to the most popular nude beach in the country and they say sharks won’t scare them away.

Visitors to popular nude beach unafraid after recent shark attack

After a man was bitten in the water just off Haulover Park’s beach, visitors from near and far continued to flock to the most popular nude beach in the country and they say sharks won’t scare them away.

Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

First manatee released in Key Largo post Hurricane Irma

View More Video

FLKeysnews.com


Visit our partners in the Keys: Florida Keys Keynoter & The Reporter