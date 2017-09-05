Why one driver went from the front seat to the back seat

A Kendall driver with some back-seat problems was arrested amid his Sunday drive in the Keys.
First, a Monroe County deputy said he found Victor Yanez, 21, in the back seat of a black Mercedes after stopping the car for reckless driving. The deputy reported seeing Yanez scramble from the driver’s seat to the back seat.
After Yanez was taken to the Monroe County Jail in another deputy’s patrol car, that deputy searched his car and found a plastic bag of marijuana in the back seat. That added misdemeanor marijuana possession and tampering with evidence to the reckless driving and driving with a suspended license charges over Yanez, 21.
Yanez’s license was suspended Aug. 15 after he failed to pay the $293 fine for running a red light in July. His license has been suspended two other times for not paying fines. He started his traffic conviction book exactly two months after his 16th birthday when he got busted for driving with an open container of an alcoholic beverage. Two years later, Yanez paid a $195 fine after driving on the wrong side of the road.
On Sunday, Deputy Nelson Sanchez said he was on patrol around mile marker No. 89 at 4:20 p.m. when he saw the Mercedes hustling with excessive speed. he saw a man driving and a woman in the shotgun seat as he gave chase. Among other things Sanchez said he saw: the Mercedes use the right turn lane to pass cars at the 88.5 mile marker, using the center turn lane to pass cars at the 87 mile marker, all while speeding.
When he finally could pull the Mercedes over at the 86.5 mile marker, he saw the position changes within the Mercedes. Not fooled, Sanchez addressed Yanez in the back seat through the open car window while getting a noseful of marijuana scent. Meanwhile, Yanez admitted his license was suspended and his female friend said she was just trying to help a pal out by switching seats.
Her pal was taken into custody.
