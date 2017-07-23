Florida Keys

Man threatens to ‘abort’ girlfriend’s baby with punches, police say

A Key West man was jailed last week after police said he attacked his pregnant girlfriend and threatened to punch her in the stomach to abort their baby unless she got an abortion.

Jaquan Wilson, 28, also told the woman if he went to jail for hitting her, he would kill her when he got out, according to the arrest report.

Deputies said the woman had scratches on her face, nose and ears and bruising on her arms and thigh.

“Victim is also 10 weeks pregnant with Wilson’s kid,” the report states. The couple also has a 3-year-old daughter.

Wilson was arrested for felony domestic battery by strangulation and felony aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

The incident happened July 14 on Highpoint Road on Plantation Key, but both Wilson and the woman gave the same address on Big Coppitt Key as home.

The woman said Wilson woke her up in the middle of the night to argue, asking her if she ever told the neighbor he was abusive toward her. She said no, but Wilson called her a liar and attacked her, police said.

The next day, she called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson was arrested Wednesday and released within two hours from the Plantation Key Detention Center after posting $20,000 bond.

