A two-car crash at mile marker 71 early Wednesday resulted in broken lobster traps all over U.S. 1 and traffic stopped in both directions.
A two-car crash at mile marker 71 early Wednesday resulted in broken lobster traps all over U.S. 1 and traffic stopped in both directions. FHP
A two-car crash at mile marker 71 early Wednesday resulted in broken lobster traps all over U.S. 1 and traffic stopped in both directions. FHP

Florida Keys

July 19, 2017 12:48 PM

Crash spills lobster traps all over the Overseas Highway

By Katie Atkins

katkins@keynoter.com

A two-vehicle crash at mile marker 71.5 early Wednesday resulted in broken lobster traps all over U.S. 1 and traffic stopped in both directions on the Channel 5 Bridge, Keys officials say.

Around 9 a.m., Carlos Vizcaino, 48, of Homestead was pulling a trailer south behind his Toyota Tacoma with traps both in the truck bed and on the trailer when he lost control and crashed into a northbound Freightliner driven by Emilio Blanco, 38, of Pembroke Pines, said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kathleen McKinney.

The road was cleared around 11 a.m.

The trailer began to fishtail, which is what caused Vizcaino to lose control and travel into the northbound lane, McKinney said, adding the trucks crashed head on and the lobster traps ended up all over the road.

Monroe County spokeswoman Cammy Clark said one of the men sustained minor injuries but declined transportation to the hospital.

Tow trucks got to the wreck around 10 a.m. and McKinney said FHP is investigating.

This article originally appeared on flkeysnews.com.

Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Sheriff's deputy questions man's immigration status before calling Border Patrol

Sheriff's deputy questions man's immigration status before calling Border Patrol 4:01

Sheriff's deputy questions man's immigration status before calling Border Patrol
Monroe deputy asks immigrant hit by car: 'You illegal?' 2:20

Monroe deputy asks immigrant hit by car: 'You illegal?'
Coast Guard rescues woman 35 miles south of Key West 1:26

Coast Guard rescues woman 35 miles south of Key West

View More Video

FLKeysnews.com


Visit our partners in the Keys: Florida Keys Keynoter & The Reporter