Coast Guard rescues six from capsized boat off Key West

Six people were rescued after their boat capsized Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received an alert around 3:55 p.m. that a 24-foot pleasure craft was taking on water about 10 miles northwest of the island city, the agency said in a release. The watchstanders issued a broadcast and launched both a boat crew and a helicopter to respond to the scene.
The boat crew arrived around 4:25 p.m. and rescued all six people, the Coast Guard said. They were taken to Station Key West to be checked by emergency medical services. None were injured.
