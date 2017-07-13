Florida Keys

July 13, 2017 10:37 PM

Coast Guard rescues six from capsized boat off Key West

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

Six people were rescued after their boat capsized Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received an alert around 3:55 p.m. that a 24-foot pleasure craft was taking on water about 10 miles northwest of the island city, the agency said in a release. The watchstanders issued a broadcast and launched both a boat crew and a helicopter to respond to the scene.

The boat crew arrived around 4:25 p.m. and rescued all six people, the Coast Guard said. They were taken to Station Key West to be checked by emergency medical services. None were injured.

