He had a knife, but the stubborn cashier refused to be robbed

A homeless man couldn’t get anywhere with a Stock Island gas station cashier when he showed a knife and demanded 100 bucks early Friday, police said.
Talia O’Bryan, the cashier working the night shift at the Chevron gas station, 5220 Overseas Highway, flat-out refused the armed man, who she later said appeared to be on drugs.
When he demanded money a second time, O’Bryan, a Louisiana native, stubbornly wouldn’t back down, even with a large fishing knife staring her down.
“She refused, telling him if he was going to stab her, go ahead,” said Deputy Becky Herrin, spokeswoman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
At that point, the man left, riding away on a bicycle. But modern technology tripped up the homeless robber, police said: Security video at the Chevron gas station captured the man with the knife.
“Several people identified the suspect as Rodney Scott Santana,” Herrin said.
Detective sergeants David Smith and John Gabay found Santana at Safe Harbor Seafood, 6460 Front St. on Stock Island, where he admitted to pulling the knife on the cashier, police said.
“Scott kept uttering that he made a stupid mistake and he was high on pills,” according to the arrest report.
Santana was arrested for robbery with a weapon and taken to the Stock Island Detention Center, where he remained Friday without bond.
