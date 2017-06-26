Florida Keys

June 26, 2017

This teen found $30,000 in a bag in a shopping cart. She didn’t keep it

A teenager and her mother helped a Key West business owner recoup more than $30,000 in cash over the weekend, police said.

at about 5 p.m. Saturday, Emily Walsh and her mother Mary noticed a bag left inside a shopping cart in a hallway at La Brisa condominiums, 1901 S Roosevelt Blvd.

They went to dinner and when they returned, noticed the bag was still there, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.

The teen looked inside a MetroPCS paper bag and found bundles of cash, along with deposit slips and receipts from the cellphone service provider’s stores in the Florida Keys, along with a cellphone.

Mom and daughter brought the stash to the Key West Police Department to turn it in and dispatchers were able to find the business owner, who came to the station to provide proof he was the owner of the bag and its contents, Crean said.

