Keys fisherman busted trying to mail 11 pounds of pot candy to Michigan, police say

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they busted an Upper Keys charter boat captain trying to send almost 11 pounds of marijuana “candy” to Michigan by way of a commercial shipping service.
Randall David Jones, 49, faces two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug equipment. He was arrested Wednesday after the manager at the UPS store in Islamorada opened a box Jones dropped off to send to a woman in Evart, Mich., and noticed the drugs, according to a Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.
The manager saw several packages inside the box labeled “medical cannabis candy.” He called the Sheriff’s Office. Narcotics detectives found 10.7 pounds of the candy, which tested positive for marijuana, and their drug-sniffing dog’s reaction to the candies also indicated weed was a key ingredient, Detective Vaughn O’Keefe wrote in his report.
“Each package appeared to be from the same manufacturer, advising that they are for medical use, contain cannabis, and are from California,” O’Keefe wrote.
One of the packages labeled California Watermelon had a “strong odor resembling marijuana” and tested positive for THC, the psychoactive constituent that gets marijuana users high.
“There were several different types of candy,” Vaughn wrote.
Detectives asked the UPS store manager to call Jones and ask him to come back because the original box he wanted shipped was damaged. When Jones arrived around 4 p.m., the manager asked him if he wanted to take out all the individual packages to make sure they weren’t damaged. He declined and asked for a bigger box in which to place the damaged box.
As he was taping up the box, detectives identified themselves. Jones said he did not want to speak with the detectives. He was arrested and taken to the county jail on Plantation Key, where he was being held on no bond at press time.
Detectives found more of the pot candy, 27.2 grams, in the center console of Jones’ 2016 Ford pickup, Vaughn wrote in his report. They also found a 12-gauge shotgun and two boxes of ammunition.
