Meteor burning up over the Florida Keys caught on dashcam

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Evan Calhoun’s dashcam captured video of a meteor late Tuesday night while he was working in the Lower Keys, on Big Pine Key. NOTE: You will see it appear from the upper left hand top. The video is edited to show the meteor twice.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Family of Canadian filmmaker file lawsuit The family of world-renowned underwater filmmaker, Rob Stewart, filed a wrongful death suit against several individuals and companies, Monday, March 28, 2017. Stewart died after a late January underwater film shoot off of Islamorada went terribly wrong and he couldn't be found after surfacing from a third dive. Three days later, after a massive search, his body was found, more than 220 feet below the water, and about 300 feet from where he was last seen on the surface. He was 37.

Motorists who speed a little bit through selected school zones on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway during the holidays might just get an onion from the Grinch instead of a traffic citation. Wednesday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Col. Lou Caputo donned the Grinch costume and aimed a radar gun accompanied by other officers. Video courtesy: Monroe County Tourist Development Council

As of Friday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2016, 83 endangered Key deer had been euthanized because of an infestation of the New World screwworm. The screwworm, not seen in the U.S. since the 1960s, is leaving open wounds on the deer and then eating the flesh until the deer is incapacitated. U.S. Fish & Wildlife, in partnership with the Florida and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, are working hard to eradicate the Screwworm and keep it contained to the lower Keys.

