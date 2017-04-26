Meteor burning up over the Florida Keys caught on dashcam

As of Friday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2016, 83 endangered Key deer had been euthanized because of an infestation of the New World screwworm. The screwworm, not seen in the U.S. since the 1960s, is leaving open wounds on the deer and then eating the flesh until the deer is incapacitated. U.S. Fish & Wildlife, in partnership with the Florida and U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, are working hard to eradicate the Screwworm and keep it contained to the lower Keys.