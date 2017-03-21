He threw the ax after he chopped up the cash

Many families have a hard time talking -- or chopping it up, as the kids say -- about money. Take Stock Island’s Odoms who talked and literally chopped it up Monday morning over money before Austin Odom went to jail.
A 47-year-old man, the patriarch of the house, told a Monroe County Sheriff’s sergeant he asked 26-year-old son Austin Odom for money to buy food. Odom later took it a step farther, telling a Sheriff’s deputy that his father was bothering him about money and he refused to give his father any. Austin said his father started name-calling
It’s not that Odom, who’s unemployed, didn’t have any money. He possessed enough cash -- and enough deficiency of good sense -- to pull out a $100, his father said, gand chop it up on the table with an ax.
Then, Odom threw the ax at his father.
Odom’s father managed to block the ax, although one of his wrists paid a heavy price. The Older Mr. Odom suffered serious injuries to a wrist. A witness hearing the commotion from across the street coaxed the ax out of Odom’s hands.
MCSO eventually arrived and arrested Odom on one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
