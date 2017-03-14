She snapped over a freeloading roommate and threatened him with vase shard, cops say

A Key West woman lost her composure entirely and tried to stab a roommate — who reportedly wasn’t kicking in any rent on the notoriously expensive island—with shards from a vase she had smashed, according to police reports.
“I’m going to kill you!” Martha Scott told Clifton Harley Jr., according to one witness at the home in the 1600 block of Rose Street, as she chased Harley around with a broken piece from the vase.
Martha Scott
Scott, 42, initially told police she “snapped” and started the fight because she was “tired of him living in my house rent free,” wrote Officer Anna Anglin. Harley had cost her thousands of dollars, she added, the arrest report states, and she “hated” him.
But later, Scott said she had only broken her own possessions and that there was no fight.
Scott, who was booked for felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor attempted battery, had bruises on her arm and a cut on her hand she would not explain, police said.
She was later released from jail after posting $10,000 bond and is due in court March 23 for arraignment before Judge Mark Jones at the Monroe County courthouse. A public defender has been assigned to represent her.
When police entered the home, they found broken glass all over the floor and in a hallway.
Another roommate of Scott’s, told police Harley hadn’t paid rent since moving in and that he was “intentionally agitating” Scott as she confronted him at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Scott tried several times to kick Harley but never connected, the roommate said. The roommate’s girlfriend is who said she heard Scott yell, “I’m going to kill you,” while holding a shard of glass in her hand.
At one point, Scott ended up on the back patio and someone shut the door to try to keep her outside, police said.
Police found blood on the patio door and on two shards of glass measuring three to five inches long, “long enough to hold and to use as a potential weapon,” Anglin wrote.
Harley spoke to another officer about the incident, the arrest report states, but no further information about that interview was provided by KWPD.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments