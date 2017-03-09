Woman dealt cocaine with an infant in the room, cops say

Four Key West residents were arrested Wednesday on multiple drug-dealing related warrants by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit that worked with the DEA and Key West police.
Using an undercover buyer, detectives this week scored cocaine and ecstasy from three of the four suspects, arrested them for alleged drug sales and additionally charged them with outstanding drug-related warrants, which were from undercover drug buys done in January on Key West and Stock Island.
Valerie Otero, 32, is also facing a felony child neglect charge because an infant was in the room at the time she allegedly sold $100 worth of both crack and powder cocaine to an informant Jan. 30 at a home on Fort Street in Key West.
“After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives were able to see a small infant on the bed next to Otero within arm’s reach of the drug deal,” according to the arrest report.
The Monroe Sheriff’s Office did not disclose the relationship between Otero and the infant or identify the baby. Otero on Thursday was still in the Stock Island Detention Center on $72,000 bond.
Also arrested in the sweep were:
▪ Robert Willie Dunn, 30, at the intersection of Flagler Avenue and Bertha Street in Key West after he allegedly sold cocaine to the undercover operative. Dunn faces charges that include four counts of selling cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, four counts of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was in custody Thursday without bond.
▪ Damonota Derek Knowles, 24, was arrested near a restaurant on Maloney Avenue on Stock Island after he allegedly sold Ecstasy to an undercover buyer. Knowles was booked for four counts sale of ecstasy, three counts use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed without bond.
▪ Damian Job Vaz, 37, was arrested at a home on Maloney Avenue after police said he sold cocaine to the undercover operative. Vaz was booked for four counts of sale of cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, four counts of use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was jailed without bond.
The Department of Homeland Security also assisted in the operation.
