She kidnapped her ex-boyfriend’s new girlfriend and tortured her, cops say

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Pause

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family

1:08 Goran Dragic says Heat 'can get better'

1:52 Anti-Trump protesters rally in West Palm Beach

1:19 A day with JT: A long car ride with Jason Taylor leads to Hall of Fame talk

0:50 Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery