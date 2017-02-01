Motorcyclist seriously injured in DUI crash

An Islamorada man was arrested on a driving under the influence charge Tuesday night after pulling his vehicle out into the path of a southbound motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was seriously injured and flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
James Iften, 63, also faces a charge of violating the right of way. Lt. Kathleen McKinney said he had a blood alcohol level of .11 and was booked into Plantation Key jail. The motorcycle driver is Dylan Venni, 25, of Key Largo.
The collision happened around 5:20 p.m. at mile marker 82. Venni was driving his 1997 Suzuki motorcycle southbound and Iften pulled his 2005 Saturn SUV out in front of him from Madiera Road while attempting to turn north on the highway, according to an FHP report.
Venni didn’t have time to stop and his bike struck the driver’s side of Iften’s vehicle. He is listed in serious condition, McKinney said.
