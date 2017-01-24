Drug dealer’s stash falls out of his shorts, cops say

A Key West man just couldn’t keep his hidden drugs from falling out of his shorts, police said.
Stephen Tolar, 39, faces drug trafficking charges after police said a bag filled with $2,000 worth of the designer drug Molly —also known as MDMA — crack cocaine, hash and marijuana plopped out of his shorts onto the ground during a traffic stop Jan. 18.
Before midnight Jan. 18, a Key West Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit pulled over a car that ran a stop sign, said police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
When they approached the car, they smelled marijuana in the car and asked the driver and his passenger, Tolar, to step outside.
Detectives and the K9 unit began searching the vehicle, while Tolar stood nearby.
“While standing there, a bag fell out of Tolar’s shorts and between his feet,” Crean said, in a statement this week. “In it, officers found a large quantity of MDMA (molly), crack cocaine, hash and marijuana.”
Additional drugs were then found in the vehicle and Tolar had nearly $1,500 in cash on him, police said.
Tolar was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island on suspicion of trafficking molly, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to sell and possession of the other drugs.
He was released the next day after posting $71,000 bond.
