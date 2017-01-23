People called to report her dangerous driving before she died in a head-on crash

A Coral Gables woman died Saturday in a head-on crash after being reported driving erratically throughout Key West, city police said.
Twenty-seven-year-old Allison Elizabeth Sharp was killed when she drove an Audi head-on into a Chevrolet pickup driven by Yosvani Ochoa Montiel, 41, of Stock Island. It happened about 5 p.m. on South Roosevelt Boulevard. Montiel was airlifted to a Miami trauma center, Key West police said.
City spokeswoman Alyson Crean said the woman was driving out of Dante’s restaurant and bar at 951 Caroline St. and people had called police to report her dangerous driving. Then she was spotted on Kennedy Drive, then Flagler Avenue and, finally, on South Roosevelt Boulevard, where she plowed into Montiel’s truck near the East Martello Tower.
This was the second fatal crash in the Florida Keys this year and the first in Key West.
