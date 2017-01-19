Nude woman tells cops: ‘If I had a gun, then I would shoot you and kill you’

A Key Largo woman wore only a blanket as she was escorted to jail Wednesday.
Kim M. Larman, 53, “answered her door with no clothes on” when Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies with an arrest warrant arrived at her Silver Springs Drive home around 9 p.m., agency information officer Becky Herrin said.
When the officers told Larman that she must go with them to jail, Deputy Scott Ward said the defendant responded with an unprintable word and declared, “I’m not going anywhere.” She repeated the phrase, complete with expletive, as she tried to shut the door before retreating to her bedroom.
Deputies were serving a warrant issued Jan. 7 for violating an injunction in a prior stalking case. Details of the original incident were not available at deadline.
When deputies asked Larman if she “had any weapons in the residence,” she reportedly answered, “If I had a gun, then I would shoot you and kill you.”
Larman ignored the deputies’ orders to come with them, then “charged” at Ward, using both hands to shove the deputy backward. Larman is not a small woman, the arrest report indicates.
Deputy Christopher Kilmurray and Ward struggled with Larman, eventually handcuffing her. They covered her naked body with a blanket before taking her to jail.
At deadline, she was still in county custody with no bond allowed on new counts of battery on a law-enforcement officer, making threats against a law officer, and violently resisting arrest. She also has a $2,500 bond on the violation-of-injunction warrant.
