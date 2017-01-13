Angry Key West woman really had to pee. Now she is charged with her second felony in a month.

Katerina Devlin couldn’t hold it any longer, police say.
Devlin, 37, of Big Coppitt Key, was arrested Wednesday after first urinating in a parking lot and then driving her car almost into a city employee who had directed her to the public bathrooms when she tried to use a privately owned one, according to Key West police.
She now faces charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal mischief and relieving herself in public, “all stemming from her wanting to use a private bathroom,” police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Thursday, Devlin remained at the county jail on Stock Island on $29,500 bond.
Devlin was trying to access private bathrooms at Land’s End Village at the historic seaport and city public works employees directed her to the public stalls.
“Devlin became angry and began screaming at them, then pulled down her pants and relieved herself in the parking lot,” Crean said. “She then got into her car and drove it at another city employee who was crossing the lot.”
She drove straight toward the man, nearly pinning him to a parked van, and then got out of her car, grabbed his cell phone and threw it to the ground, witnesses told police. She then got back into her car and drove away.
But Devlin drives a distinctive vehicle that includes a large, pink stuffed animal affixed to the rear tire cover. Security camera footage and witnesses helped detectives track down Devlin, who was arrested without incident.
This is the second criminal case in about a month in which police say Devlin used her car as a weapon. She was arrested in December on suspicion of the same felony charge for allegedly trying to run down a man on Flagler Avenue, police said.
