Barfly compares himself to Gandhi and MLK in resisting arrest, cops say

A drunken Key West man who refused to leave a Duval Street bar told police he was “passively resisting” in the tradition of Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., according to an arrest report.
Mark David Redding, 57, was taken into custody under the Marchman Act but later arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest without violence for refusing to cooperate with officers. Tuesday, he remained in jail on $1,500 bond.
Police were called to Pincher’s Crab Shack, 712 Duval St., at 6:49 p.m. Sunday over Redding’s refusal to leave when asked by staff. Redding was visibly drunk and slouched over in a bar chair saying he was not drunk but had been drinking, according to Officer Jay Conaty.
After refusing medical treatment, Redding was escorted to a patrol car saying repeatedly he was “demonstrating the techniques of Martin Luther King and Gandhi” by passively resisting, police said.
Deputies at the county jail on Stock Island refused to take Redding because he wouldn’t stand up on his own, “even though he said he was able to,” police said, so officers took him to Lower Keys Medical Center.
Once again, Redding refused to cooperate with officers and hospital staff had to get him into a wheelchair in order to take him inside. After being medically cleared, Redding was returned to the jail where he “refused to stand and walk on his own,” despite telling police he could.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
