'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

In the coming weeks, swarms of sterile screwworm flies will blanket parts of the Middle Keys, an army of millions manufactured in Panama to combat an outbreak of the flesh-eating pest attacking the islands’ beloved Key deer.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials at the National Key Deer Refuge hope to slow the spread of the screwworm throughout the Key deer community by feeding the animals bread medicated with an anti-parasitic drug.
As of Friday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2016, 83 endangered Key deer had been euthanized because of an infestation of the New World screwworm. The screwworm, not seen in the U.S. since the 1960s, is leaving open wounds on the deer and then eating the flesh until the deer is incapacitated. U.S. Fish
All motorists leaving the Florida Keys south of Mile marker 109 must stop if they have any pets or livestock onboard. As of Oct. 14, 2016 over 600 animals have been inspected at a mandatory checkpoint set up by the Florida Department of Agriculture at northbound Mile marker 106 in Key Largo, to insure that the dangerous infestation of Screwworm does not spread North. s
The Florida Keys has one of the last manned toll booths in the state. The toll collectors describe the work of greeting vacationers and the "old Florida" spirit of a slower life, where you simply enjoy the water. Video by Charlie Trainor Jr. / Miami Herald Staff
The legendary Jimbo's Place on Virginia Key has managed to survive despite many setbacks. And, if you don't know 82-year-old James 'Jimbo' Luznar, you don't know jack... about shrimp, cheap beer, smoked fish.