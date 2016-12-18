She stabbed my dinghy (and my head) because of stress, man tells cops

A Key West man who lives on Wisteria Island told police his girlfriend attacked his dinghy with a knife that caught him in the back of his head when he tried to push her away.
No arrests were made in connection with the Thursday incident at the dinghy docks at the Key West Historic Seaport.
But Key West police said Friday they were looking for Jessica Grimm, 26, who calls Wisteria Island, also known as Christmas Tree Island, home. The island is home to many who camp there illegally and travel to Key West proper by dingy or kayak.
At 1:20 a.m. Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard and a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy brought Tyler Bullock, 36, to Key West for medical treatment. Bullock refused to go to the hospital for injuries — two cuts to the back of his head and one to his left temple — police described as minor.
Bullock said his girlfriend, Grimm, attacked his dinghy about 11:30 p.m. Thursday as they were each in a small tender at the docks.
“Grimm pulled up next to him in her dinghy and began to stab his dinghy,” Key West police officer Justin Elsmore wrote in his report. “Grimm stabbed his dinghy multiple times with a knife in an erratic manner.”
Bullock said when he tried to push Grimm’s dinghy away from his, he leaned in with his head and her knife struck him, police reported.
“He doesn’t think Grimm intentionally stabbed him in the head,” the report states. “Bullock thinks Grimm’s actions are from work-related stress.”
Grimm had been working long hours due to Wednesday night’s Schooner Wharf Lighted Boat Parade at the historic seaport off Caroline Street.
Bullock said his dinghy has $3,000 worth of damage but he didn’t want to pursue any charges.
