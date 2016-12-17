Woman jumped in Winn-Dixie parking lot after telling a mom not to beat her kids

A Key West woman said she was jumped by a woman she told not to hit her children at the Winn-Dixie parking lot Wednesday night, police reported.
The woman, 50, said she spotted several children jumping on a car as she was walking to the entrance of the grocery, 2778 N. Roosevelt Blvd., about 8:30 p.m. A woman who appeared to be the kids’ mother yelled at a man to beat them for jumping on the car. The local woman said she told the couple hitting their kids won’t help anything.
“The woman directed her anger at [her] and they got into a scuffle,” police said. Even as the local tried to get away, the angry mom followed her to the entrance.
The couple with the kids left in a dark SUV. The local had no visible injuries except for a skinned elbow, police said.
Comments