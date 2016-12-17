Florida Keys

December 17, 2016 9:57 AM

Woman jumped in Winn-Dixie parking lot after telling a mom not to beat her kids

By Gwen Filosa

gfilosa@keynoter.com

A Key West woman said she was jumped by a woman she told not to hit her children at the Winn-Dixie parking lot Wednesday night, police reported.

The woman, 50, said she spotted several children jumping on a car as she was walking to the entrance of the grocery, 2778 N. Roosevelt Blvd., about 8:30 p.m. A woman who appeared to be the kids’ mother yelled at a man to beat them for jumping on the car. The local woman said she told the couple hitting their kids won’t help anything.

“The woman directed her anger at [her] and they got into a scuffle,” police said. Even as the local tried to get away, the angry mom followed her to the entrance.

The couple with the kids left in a dark SUV. The local had no visible injuries except for a skinned elbow, police said.

Related content

Florida Keys

Comments

Videos

Sterile flies used to combat screw worm in Key Deer

View more video

FLKeysnews.com


Visit our partners in the Keys: Florida Keys Keynoter & The Reporter

Editor's Choice Videos