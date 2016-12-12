Cop say this mom hid her crack cocaine underneath 3-year-old’s pillow

A Stock Island woman was jailed last week after police say they found crack cocaine and prescription pills stashed beneath the pillow her 3-year-old child was sleeping on when agents raided her trailer.
The toddler girl, who was identified only as S.J., was in the trailer’s master bedroom with her mother and her 5-month-old baby brother when the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office special operations unit served a search warrant along with federal agents at 5700 Laurel Ave., Lot No. 48, where the door was unlocked.
Shanon Leneice Jackson, 28, was arrested on suspicion of felony child neglect without great harm and felony possession of the following: Cocaine, heroin, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.
“Along with the dangerous drugs that were located in the child’s bed there was also a partial bottle of vodka located under S.J.’s toddler bed,” according to the arrest report.
The toddler was sleeping when detectives entered the bedroom.
Jackson, listed most recently as unemployed in jail records but who is formerly a hair stylist and waitress, was booked into the Stock Island Detention Center and Friday was being held without bond.
Deputies contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families about the incident.
The heroin accusation comes from brown powder residue police say they found on a piece of plastic inside what appeared to be a spray cleaner can but was a secret mini safe with a false bottom. Also insider the can were 2.9 grams of crack cocaine wrapped in plastic, 10 peach-colored Oxycodone tablets, one tablet of Adderall, one tablet of hydrocodone and several small plastic bags.
Atop a bedroom dresser, police found a digital scale that tested positive for cocaine residue.
Inside another bedroom, police found less than one gram of marijuana. Mayo Anderson, 36, who was in the room with Jose Medina, 35, said she found the marijuana outside the trailer and brought it into the bedroom. Anderson was handed a citation and ordered to appear in court Dec. 19.
