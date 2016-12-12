88-year-old man riding bicycle struck in hit-and-run, cops say

3:10 Saving Larry: Seafood lovers take mercy on lobster Pause

1:25 Teen wished for a new heart on his birthday and got it the next day

3:07 Endangered Key deer in fight for survival against screwworms

1:52 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:49 Bryan Childers' mother talks about her son

1:18 Bryan Childers' sister talks about her brother

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill

1:53 Gase talks about Tannehill's injury and the win over Cardinals

2:10 Adam Beasley on the Dolphins' win against the Cardinals and the Tannehill injury