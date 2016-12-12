88-year-old man riding bicycle struck in hit-and-run, cops say

A pickup driver struck an 88-year-old man riding an adult tricycle Saturday morning on U.S. 1 on Big Pine Key but fled the scene as the man remained lying on the pavement, police said.
Kenneth Price, 27, of Summerland Key, was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, along with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana under 20 grams, which are all misdemeanors.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 9:30 a.m., Price was southbound at mile marker 30 as the tricycle-rider, Richard Joseph Fournier, of Big Pine Key, was in the center turn lane waiting to cross the northbound lanes.
Price’s 2005 Ford F-150 swerved to the left striking the trike’s left tire with the pickup’s left front bumper, police said.
The impact knocked Fournier off his trike, described as a non-motorized three-wheeled bicycle, and onto the road, said Lt. Kathleen McKinney, while Price slowed down but then drove away.
Several witnesses watched the crash and one followed Price, who drove to the Ace Hardware store at mile marker 24.7, where he worked, police said.
The witness took down the pickup’s tag number and gave police a description of the truck and the driver.
Price parked and went inside the store, where troopers found him.
“After being combative [Price] was placed under arrest,” the FHP report states.
Price was released from the county jail on Marathon the next day without having to post a bond.
Fournier was treated for minor injuries at Fisherman’s Hospital, according to the report.
