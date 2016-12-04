Childcare worker arrested after young boy left in van for almost an hour

Monroe sheriff’s deputies arrested a Key Largo childcare worker after a 4-year-old boy in his care required hospitalization after being left in a hot van for almost an hour late last month.
Kyle Lynch, 26, turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Friday. He was booked on an unlawful desertion of a child charge. Information on his bond was not immediately available.
According to the sheriff’s office, the child was one of 14 children in a company van heading to a daycare center at the Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo on Nov. 25. The children exited the van, but Lynch did not count them as required, said Deputy Becky Herrin, the Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer. The boy stayed in the van, unknown to Lynch. More than 45 minutes later, Lynch realized the boy was still inside the van.
Staff members took him inside an air-conditioned building and placed cold towels on him and gave him fluids.
Paramedics took him to Homestead Hospital, where he was treated for dehydration. He has since recovered, Herrin said.
