Son’s in jail. And Mom helped put him there

A sign that maybe you need to examine your life decisions: Your own mother doesn’t want you in her home and calls the cops to bust you.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff Office, a Stock Island woman called police Friday night from Miami to report that neighbors saw someone going into her home through a back window. And the neighbors saw that the person was her son.
She told police his drug problem led him to steal from her previously, so he didn’t have license to be in her home.
When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office says, they had to threaten to send in a K-9 officer before Pablo Sanchez Jr. emerged. The Stock Island man allegedly held a cellphone he’d swiped from his mother’s home.
Sanchez was arrested and charged with two felonies, burglary of an unoccupied home and criminal mischief property damage under $200, and a misdemeanor resisting arrest without violence. He’s already got a pending case on a charge of larceny between $300 and $5,000.
