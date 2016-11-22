He asked his girlfriend to care for Mom. Cops charged her with elder abuse

A 21-year-old woman entrusted to care for her boyfriend’s elderly mother at their Sugarloaf Key home forced her to sleep on an air mattress in the living room and tore out clumps of her hair, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Megan Fedock, who is originally from Indiana, was arrested at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday and jailed on suspicion of felony battery on a person 65 or older and felony abuse of the elderly or disabled adult without great harm.
By 4:10 a.m., Fedock was released from the county jail on Stock Island after posting $20,000 bond.
Each charge carries up to five years in prison upon conviction.
Fedock was arrested after she went to visit her boyfriend at his workplace Nov. 18 and told him his mother was sleeping on the floor like a dog and “got what she deserves,” Deputy Auviana Lawson wrote in the arrest report.
The boyfriend called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and asked for a welfare check on his mother, who at first turned away deputies for fear of retaliation by Fedock, the report stated.
The woman was reluctant to talk to deputies at first, “crying and uncontrollably shaking,” and lying in an almost-fetal position during the interview, police said.
At about 5 p.m. Friday, Fedock forced the woman to stay in the living room on an air mattress, blocking her from leaving the room by placing a shelving unit and the woman’s emergency toilet in the way, deputies said.
Fedock threw the living room futon out of the house and left only the air mattress for the woman.
In a second alleged incident, police said Fedock grabbed the 72-year-old by her hair and shook her so hard clumps of hair came out.
The woman would not tell deputies what the altercation was about.
Fedock had been living with her boyfriend and his mother for about a year and moved to the Sugarloaf Key residence in April. The agreement was Fedock would not have to work if she agreed to act as caregiver for the woman.
Names of the elderly woman and her son, Fedock’s boyfriend, were redacted from the arrest report.
Fedock was arrested at a relative’s home in Key West, according to Deputy Becky Herrin, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.
