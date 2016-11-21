The man behind Thursday wing night jailed on child-porn charges

The owner of one the oldest and most popular restaurants and bars in Marathon was jailed last week following his arrest on six counts of possessing child pornography.
Michael Savinelli, 49, owner of the Hurricane around mile marker 49 bayside, was booked Thursday after agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searched his computer at his Sombrero Beach Road home and found “multiple” images and videos of “preadolescent females in explicit poses” showing their genitalia and involved in sex acts. The girls in them had “child-like features, child-sized arms, legs, torso and abdomen...”
The girls appeared to be under age 12, according to the arrest report.
Savinelli remained in the Key West jail Friday on $30,000 bond.
He reportedly told investigators that he is the only one who uses his computer and that he would “go into chat rooms and other people would send him child pornography and sometimes he would send child pornography to other people. He stated he did not know any of the people in the chat rooms” and “admitted there may be several images and videos” of child porn on his computer.
One of the agents in the investigation reported that he had “obtained information” about Savinelli’s alleged conduct, which led to the search.
The Hurricane is best known for its Thursday wing nights. This past Thursday, the restaurant was closed as numerous Middle Keys bartenders, a close-knit community, collectively expressed shock at Savinelli’s arrest.
