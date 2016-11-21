The man behind Thursday wing night jailed on child-porn charges

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams Pause

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

1:36 Haitians pick a president

0:33 Adam Gase talks about focusing on positives, after victory over Rams

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

1:18 How the octopus moves

0:21 Driver plows into Oregon restaurant