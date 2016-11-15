Car thief drives stolen Mercedes right into a canal. Then he makes a great escape

Police from multiple agencies are looking for a man who drove a stolen Mercedes-Benz into a canal on Big Pine Key and then escaped in a stolen pickup truck.
The 2007 white Mercedes was taken from the city of Key West. Deputy Becky Herrin, public information officer with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, said the thief took the car from a friend with whom he was traveling.
At around 1:45 a.m. Monday, a deputy spotted the car driving northbound on U.S. 1 going between 120 to 130 mph. The deputy followed the Mercedes, which turned onto County Road on Big Pine Key.
The deputy saw broken barricades at the end of Croton Lane. About 100 feet passed the barricades, the deputy saw the Mercedes quickly sinking into the water. The Sheriff’s Office’s Dive Team searched the water but did not find anyone. The car was removed from the canal by 6:30 a.m..
A man who lives nearby the canal reported that his Ford F150 pickup truck was stolen. The man’s wallet and truck keys were also taken.
“It believed the suspect fled northbound out of the Keys in the truck. Sheriff’s detectives are working together with FHP and with Key West Police on the investigation, which is currently active and ongoing,” Herrin said.
The Sheriff’s Office released a video that shows the F150 being stolen.
