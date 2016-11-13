Tourist smashed in face with beer bottle over line-cutting at restroom

A Miami man has been charged with aggravated battery after police said he attacked a Key West tourist during Fantasy Fest by smashing a beer bottle into his face and then beating him up.
Damian Izquierdo, 39, a janitor, was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated battery Oct. 29 and is due in court Nov. 16 before Judge Timothy Koenig for arraignment.
The arrest report of the incident on the last night of Fantasy Fest was released by Key West police this week without explanation.
According to the report, two witnesses told police they watched Izquierdo grab Jones who was leaving the Greene Street Cigar Company, 540 Greene St. and strike him in the face with a beer bottle and continued hitting him.
Bystanders, including one off-duty Border Patrol agent, pulled Izquierdo off Jones, who police said had a one-inch-long cut on the bridge of his nose with “lots of fresh blood,” when they arrived.
Robert C. Jones, 63, of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, refused medical treatment and the stitches officers recommended. He said the attack was unprovoked and Izquierdo appeared drunk and out of control.
Izquierdo and a female relative with him told Officer Christopher Rhinhart the injured man “cut to the front of the restroom line inside” the cigar store and cafe.
Izquierdo then turned around and made a gesture that he wanted to be handcuffed and jailed, Rhinhart wrote in his report.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
