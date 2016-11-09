Man gets stabbed during Keys concert. Detectives say a Broward man is responsible

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Broward man who detectives say stabbed a New York tourist during a concert over the weekend in Islamorada.
Detectives say Kemar Dennis, 26, of Plantation, stabbed 33-year-old Rodger Harrison in the abdomen Sunday during the annual Beach Road Trip event. Witness and the security staff said they saw the two men fighting near the stage when Dennis stabbed Harrison, according to the sheriff's office. A security guard attempted to stop Dennis, but he got away.
Harrison was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was treated for his life-threatening injuries, including lacerations to his liver.
On Wednesday, a warrant was issued for Dennis' arrest. He is wanted for attempted murder.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-TIPS (8477).
