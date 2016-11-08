College student killed after crashing scooter into a tree

A 22-year-old Key West woman died Monday after she crashed her scooter into a tree in the median on Flagler Avenue, police said.
Terezie Kajfošová was traveling eastbound on Flagler Avenue near 20th Street just after 11 a.m. when her scooter left the road and struck the tree, according to police spokeswoman Alyson Crean.
“Kajfošová was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where she died,” Crean said in a statement. “Three lanes of Flagler Avenue were closed until just before 3 p.m. Key West Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.”
Kajfošová, originally from the Czech Republic, started attending Florida Keys Community College in 2015, according to her Facebook page.
Monday’s fatal crash marked the eighth in Key West proper this year, Crean said. The total could possibly grow to nine. A woman who died after a head-on collision on Caroline Street Oct. 11 hasn’t been ruled a traffic fatality, Crean said, because other issues may have caused her Jeep to veer into an oncoming SUV.
Outside of Key West, the Florida Highway Patrol has handled 23 fatal crashes in 2016 so far. Last year’s total was 18.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
