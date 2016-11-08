Man stabbed during music event in the Keys

A fight between two men turned violent after one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other one in the abdomen.
The fight happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 82.8 on the Old Highway at a venue for the annual “Beach Road Trip” Caribbean music event in Islamorada.
Roger Harrison, 33, from New York, was flown by helicopter air ambulance to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami for treatment and surgery. His condition was not available, said Deputy Becky Herrin, spokeswoman for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
A security guard working the event briefly held the attacker, but he broke free and ran away, Herrin said.
The man detectives and deputies are looking for a man who was wearing all white clothing.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call 305-853-3211.
