Man stabbed during music event in the Keys

2:09 Whiteside said Heat missed a lot of shots it normally makes vs. OKC Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

3:05 11-year-old dancer reflects on the challenges of competing

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

0:33 Inmate sucker-punches corrections officer

1:07 Dolphins' Ajayi excited about win over Jets

2:43 Spoelstra said Monday's loss at OKC no reason for panic

2:05 Hillary Clinton criticizes Donald Trump at Fort Lauderdale rally

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise