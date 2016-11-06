Doctor vs. Doctor. A punch. A knife. And an arrest.

A 64-year-old Key West doctor who runs a medical boards test prep company was jailed Halloween after police say he punched his doctor wife in the face during a 2 a.m. argument at their home.
Wendell Alan Wall faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he was accused of giving his wife a bloody lip inside their Jamaica Drive home.
The incident ended with Denise McSherry, 49, arming herself with a kitchen knife and locking herself in a bedroom where she called police, according to the arrest report.
Wall was booked into the county jail on Stock Island at 3:07 a.m. Oct. 31 and released later that day at 5:30 p.m. without having to post bond.
McSherry, whose physician license in Florida is void, said Wall shoved her off a bed after he became upset with an issue over their dogs. She said he followed her and pushed her to the floor a second time and when she tried to leave the bedroom, he punched her in the face, police said.
“McSherry said Wall followed her and continued to yell at her,” Officer Thaddeus Calvert wrote in his report.
Wall told police he held his wife down on the floor with his hand over her mouth trying to get her to stop screaming. But “he never accounted for how McSherry got a bloody lip or how he became scratched,” Calvert wrote.
McSherry told police she wanted to pursue charges, Calvert added.
According to Wall, police said, the couple got into an argument with McSherry, taunting him with an expletive.
“Wall said he was arguing with her over the use of her use of sleeping pills and that he wanted her to stop abusing them,” Calvert wrote.
Wall is an obstetrician-gynecologist who practiced for more than 20 years and formerly worked in Thief River Falls, Minn. He holds an active license to practice medicine and surgery in Minnesota.
Wall founded Ob/Gyn Board Prep, a company that offers courses to prepare for the oral and written board exams required for doctors to become certified in obstetrics and gynecology. He received his medical degree from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine in Los Angeles in 1979.
In 2008, McSherry agreed to pay a $6,548 fine to settle a case brought by the Florida Department of Health after she was accused of prescribing pain medication over the internet in 2005, according to state records.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
Comments