Hialeah man accused of fraud amid affair

Who does a husband fear more when caught with fake credit cards, fake IDs and a woman: cops or wife?
You can ask a suspect identified as 38-year-old Michel Gonzalez Suarez of Hialeah. According to a Monroe sheriff’s deputy who approached Suarez’s car Monday, Suarez said he was in Marathon with a woman identified as 20-year-old Beatriz Morales Saladriga of Hialeah because he didn’t want his wife to find out about his extramarital relationship.
The deputy concerned himself less with that than signs the two could be cheating in a different way — the many credit cards he says he found in the car that belonged to neither Suarez nor Saladriga and the pieces of identification with Suarez’s picture but not Suarez’s name. The names on those others IDs did, the deputy said, match the names on some of those credit cards.
Also, the deputy says he found 12 plastic grocery bags full of cigarettes.
Suarez and Saladriga were booked on charges of having a forged or stolen driver’s license and counterfeit credit card trafficking.
Saladriga remains in jail on her $50,000 bond. Suarez is free to face his wife after his $50,000 bond was posted Thursday.
